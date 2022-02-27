, starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is winning the hearts of the audience and how! The film is getting accolades from all corners of the country. Alia Bhatt's performance is getting a lot of praise. Everyone who doubted Alia's acting chops or the fact that she is too young to play Gangubai had a turnaround and were left impressed with the young actress' mettle. And , Alia Bhatt's mentor, too, has some praise for his student. Karan Johar shared an 'unbiased' review of Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif in awe of Anshula Kapoor's body transformation; Salman Khan's dance step with Pooja Hegde cringes fans and more

Karan Johar shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, "To say that she is breathtaking...to say that she is stupendous...to say that she is by far one of the best actors we have or have ever had is not just stating a fact but still not saying enough about her brilliance! Alia Bhatt what are you? Yes, this is unbiased and from my heart! Sanjay Bhansali is a magician and she has performed his every celluloid trick with precision and perfection! #gangubaikathiawadi." Check out his note below: Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt successfully get audiences back to the theatres; film takes a very good opening

Just the other day, had posted a cryptic note on how the theatres in the Hindi Belt are seen a good change. The actress's note read that she was never expected the movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. The Dhaakad actress talked about the female-centric film that released recently and said that the film was taking baby steps which will be crucial for other films that are awaiting the release.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Alia revealed what kinda prep she went through for her character of Gangubai Kathiawadi. While talking to Film Companion, Alia revealed that she was asked to watch old movies. Alia revealed watching Pakeezah, Mughal-E-Azam and understanding them deely. Alia added that her director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to study the common folks from YouTube and notice their nuances.