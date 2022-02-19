Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be releasing on 25th February. Prior to that, the makers have released a special teaser of Ajay Devgn's character from the movie, introducing him as one of Mumbai's mafia kingpins, Rahim Lala, where we get to see more of the infectious swag and intoxicating intensity that the superstar displayed in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, while also delving deeper into his relationship with Alia Bhatt's eponymous character in the movie, with the former appearing as her saviour. Watch the new teaser below: Also Read - Urfi Javed, Alia Bhatt and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

BollywoodLife was in attendance of a special preview of the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer on 3rd February, a day before its official launch, in the presence of Alia Bhatt, , and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with a massive press contingent at , Mumbai, and while everybody was in agreement that Alia Bhatt has probably delivered her best act yet (yes, even better than Raazi), there was also no doubt that Ajay Devgn is the highlight of the period drama.

Midway through the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, Ajay Devgn makes his entry as erstwhile real-life Mumbai don Karim Lala and so infectious is his swag and so riveting his larger-than-life screen presence that the entire theatre, where the trailer preview was being showcased, erupted in a crescendo of claps and whistles. Witnessing our fellow media personnel's reaction to Ajay's entry in Gangubai Kathiawadi, and after seeing this new teaser of his from the movie, we've no doubt that the roars in cinema halls across the country will be deafening when the superstar comes on screen once the actual film plays.

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles. It's been jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and 's Pen India Limited, with the latter also functioning as the movie's distributor.