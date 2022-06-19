Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest hits of 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was loved by one and all, and Alia’s fantastic performance in it was appreciated by everyone. Now, the movie has made it to the headlines once again because of a Pakistani restaurant chain. The restaurant to promote a new offer for men decided to use a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi in which Alia on her first day in Kamathipura calls men by doing a hand gesture. Also Read - Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth won't return as God of Thunder in Marvel films? Actor REVEALS

It's a very heartbreaking scene, and netizens are slamming the restaurant chain for using it as marketing material. A netizen commented, "What a cheap marketing." Another Instagram user wrote, "I puked thrice. seriously wtf is wrong with you guys!!!" One more netizen commented, "What a pathetic marketing tactic, definitely time to change your marketing team. Absolutely disgusted."

Later, the restaurant chain posted a clarification about the concept, and they used an image which had two quotes written on it; "Aray logon, itna dil pe kyun leliya?" and "Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?" Well, for this post also the restaurant chain was slammed a lot.

It didn't end here as later they posted two pictures of Vijay Raaz as Raziabai from the film, and captioned one of them posts as, "Gaaliyon ki goonj mein ab taaliyan bajeingi."

Well, looks like the marketing team of this restaurant chain is very impressed with Gangubai Kathiawadi. That's why even after getting slammed; they are still using the film's stills to promote their restaurant.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie collected Rs. 129.10 crore at the box office, and even after its OTT premiere, the film was trending on Netflix.