's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring in the titular role is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. The movie also stars , Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. A special screening of the film was organised last night, and many celebs like , , , and others enjoyed the movie at the screening. Well, Alia's boyfriend, 's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also watched Gangubai Kathiawadi and she took to Instagram to praise the film.

Earlier, Vicky had also praised the movie and Alia’s performance. The Uri actor had posted, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brillance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don't miss!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the second Bollywood Biggie after Badhaai Do to release in theatres this year. While Badhaai Do received a lukewarm response at the box office, it will be interesting to see what response Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial will get at the ticket windows.

The trailer and the songs of Ganguabi Kathiawadi have received a good response. Even Ajay Devgn’s cameo in the film will help it at the box office as the actor’s fans are excited to watch him on the big screens. SLB’s last few films have done exceptionally well at the box office, and expectations from Gangubai Kathiawadi are also quite high.