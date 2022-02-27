, , Shantanu Maheshwari, starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is winning hearts and how! The film is getting amazing responses not just from the critics but it is also minting amazing figures at the box office. Fans are loving Alia Bhatt's performance as Gangubai in the film directed by . And amongst the accolades that Gangubai Kathiawadi is receiving, has also expressed her views after watching the film. The Majili actress has described the film as a 'masterpiece'. Samantha was bowled over by Alia's performance in the film and thus voiced her feelings. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more: WORST statements made by these 7 Bollywood celebs will leave you shocked!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a picture from inside the theatre. Sam went to watch the film and thoroughly enjoyed it. Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever." Check out Samantha's story here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif in awe of Anshula Kapoor's body transformation; Salman Khan's dance step with Pooja Hegde cringes fans and more

Not just Samantha, but a lot of other celebs echoed the same sentiments for Alia's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Be it , , Sophie Choudhary, , , Raashi Khanna, , Genelia D'Souza and more have heaped praises on Alia and her acting chops.

When the posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi were released, a lot of people thought that Alia Bhatt was a misfit for the role. When in an interview, the young actress was asked about the same, Alia said that she was okay with people thinking that she was not right for the part. "Yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into, somebody who is a director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast in their main lead. I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective," Alia told Koimoi.com.