starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently the hottest topic of discussion. The film helmed by has managed to revive the box office culture to certain degree given its good collection. Alia Bhatt's performance in the film is being termed as her career best so far. Well, in a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about how he managed to get Alia into the vibe. He recalled one strange incident when he exploded on the sets just to set the mood for Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's secret marriage to Sidharth Malhotra’s affair- 7 MOST ridiculous Bollywood rumours that set the gossip mills on fire

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Director below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor royally IGNORED Akshay Kumar and the reason was Deepika Padukone

To Film Companion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about one scene where Alia as Gangubai had to explode while talking on phone. He stated that he saw a few crew members laughing and giggling on sets. Thinking that they were laughing at him, SLB simply lost cool. He was quoted saying, "And then I exploded. All the actors on the set became quiet. It was my way of giving those vibes to her, of feeling the nerves of calling the mother, of getting the anger filled, and at what note it should explode. I never told her. Till date she doesn’t know that this is what I did to get her into that space. But as a director, I don’t like to give direct instructions to people, because it limits the actor’s imagination." Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Silence trolls the way Alia Bhatt, Remo D'Souza and other celebs do with their befitting retorts

Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to bring out the best in an actor and he sure seems to have unique ways of getting the results right. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and others. essays the role of Karim Lala in an extended cameo.