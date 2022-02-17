The trailer of ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released a few days ago. Everyone has been praising the trailer and especially ’s act in it. The actress has also impressed one and all with her dance moves in the song Dholida. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for getting the best out of the actors, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to watch Alia as Gangubai on the big screens. The film was presented at , and while talking during a press conference at the film festival SLB shared something really interesting. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez – 9 fresh 2022 pairs that promise to create magic on-screen

The filmmaker revealed that Alia's boyfriend (Ranbir Kapoor) complains that the actress talks like Gangubai at home. SLB said, "I think she's become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home. It's just completely becoming one with the character."

Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home ?❤️ - Sanjay Leela Bhansali #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/ukQgBdCBgD — Phoebe ☆ #Jabsaiyaan (@aliapatakhahaii) February 16, 2022

When a few months ago, a teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, Alia's act had received a mixed response, and many people felt that a senior actress could have done justice to the role.

While talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actress had spoken about the criticism. She had said, “Firstly, she’s not old. She is 30 so take the thought out that I am playing an old woman. The thing is we don’t have much information on Gangubai. The one picture we got of her, in black and white, she’s old. So there’s a feeling that ‘Oh, she’s Gangubai and Alia’s wrong.’ Obviously, in that context, I am wrong (for the role). But it’s not character. Gangubai became powerful very young in her life. That was actually one of the facts that at a very young age, she became a caretaker of a brothel. Things in her life happened very fast, at a very young age. We had to show a transition from the age of 16-17 to the age she’s shown in the film, which is 31-32.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 25th February 2022. The movie also stars and Shantanu Maheshwari.