Bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari recently revealed that he had become a victim of a bank fraud scam. The cute and chocolate boy of B-town Shantanu announced on social media on January 30, 2024 and revealed how his card was made on his AXIS bank account without his knowledge. He shared the news on his Instagram and said that he had no clue that his registered phone number, address, and email ID were also changed.

In a conversation with Zoom/Telly Talk, Shantanu shared specific details about the scary incident that happened with him that will leave you shell-shocked. He informed me that his credit card was used by the scammer who withdrew Rs 5 lakh. The Dil Dosti Dance actor said that the entire process was very tiring and exhausting. He said that he kept calling customer service but they put him on hold and in the cyber cell also the process was long. He said that they wanted his transaction ID which he did not had and so he kept trying the customer care people but they hung up on him twice.

Watch Shantanu Maheshwari's video

Shantanu even said that his address and phone number were removed from his card and another card was generated on his bank account. He did not even get any intimation when the new card was made or even when the transactions were happening. Shantanu said that he was at a restaurant where he was trying to pay the bill and he gave his card. He said that he had exceeded the limit and he checked and found something wrong with his account. He got to know that someone else was spending the money from his credit card.