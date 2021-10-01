This is a big surprise. Hours after Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that Gangubai Kathiawadi is coming on screens on January 6, 2022, Varun Kapoor revealed that he is making his film debut with the movie. Yes, Varun Kapoor is also a part of the film. Fans know his from his shows Swaragini and Saraswatichandra. After his show, Savitri Devi Hospital he was away from the screens for a long time. In fact, he joined social media only last year. This is indeed big news. His character of Sanskar was a huge hit on Indian TV. Check out his post. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt starrer beats all the other biggies to book the FIRST slot of 2022

He took to Instagram and wrote, "Surprise Surprise! Super excited to announce my Bollywood debut with #gangubaikathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022. Being directed by #sanjayleelabhansali SIR was truly a phenomenal experience. Blessed to witness his creative genius. Thank you @shrutimahajancasting for this opportunity. Thank you to the entire team for the support and a wonderful experience. @sudeepchatterjee.isc @anishashetty24 @prerna_singh6 @doyelhargunaney @segalsimran @mrsheetalsharma @malkit_gill2697...To my brother Saket, this one is for you!"

Congratulations came in for the actor. Shilpa Shirodkar who has been his co-star on Savitri Devi show wrote that she was very happy for him. She commented, "I'm so so so happy to hear this news. Super happy for you my dear, I wish you the best always and I'm sure you will only shine as always." We know that Shantanu Maheshwari is also a part of the movie as Alia Bhatt's husband.