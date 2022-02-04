Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Ajay Devgn's entry in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will fill theatres with claps and whistles

Before the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer launces, we've decided to let you in on how Ajay Devgn's entry is the highlight of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie despite Alia Bhatt having completely nailed the eponymous character