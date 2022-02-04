Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be releasing its trailer later today, 4th February. Prior to that though, we've got a special treat in store for you. BollywoodLife was in attendance of a special preview of the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, yesterday, 3rd February, in the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with a massive press contingent at , Mumbai, and while everybody was in agreement that Alia Bhatt has probably delivered her best act yet (yes, even better than Raazi), there was also no doubt that Ajay Devgn is the highlight of the period drama. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt's diction and dialogue delivery will remind you of Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath

Midway through the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, Ajay Devgn makes his entry as erstwhile real-life Mumbai don Karim Lala and so infectious is his swag and so riveting his larger-than-life screen presence that the entire theatre, where the trailer preview was being showcased, erupted in a crescendo of claps and whistles. Witnessing our fellow media personnel's reaction to Ajay's entry in Gangubai Kathiawadi, we've no doubt that the roars in cinema halls across the country will be deafening when the superstar comes on screen once the actual film plays. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Here's how Alia Bhatt transformed herself into the famous sex worker [EXCLUSIVE]

Coming to Alia Bhatt's portrayal in the eponymous part, it looks like she has completely outdone herself. In fact, we couldn't help but draw comparisons between her and in Agneepath. Yes, you read that right. Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi looks and evokes the Big B's legendary, National Award winning-performance of in the 1990 cult classic. From her diction and dialogue delivery to her body language, pan-stained teeth and overall swagger, it'ss like witnessing a female version of Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath. Surprised? Well, after watchign the trailer, you won't be, trust us. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, here's how many views Sanjay Leela Bhansali's trailers have garnered on YouTube

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles. It's been jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and 's Pen India Limited, with the latter also functioning as the movie's distributor.