Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt starrer being called out for a racist ‘China’ dialogue – Read Tweets

The much-awaited trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released a few hours ago. The trailer is being praised a lot, and 's performance in it is surely one of the highlights of the film. While everything about the trailer is being liked by the netizens, there's one dialogue that is getting backlash. In a scene, Gangubai has gone to a dentist and the doctor is from North-East of India. So, when the doctor tells her to open her mouth wide, Gangu (Alia) replies, "Pura ka pura China mou mein ghusayega kya?" Well, this dialogue has not gone down well with netizens and they are calling it out for being racist.

A Twitter user wrote, "Really liked the trailer of #GangubaiKathiawadi until the racist dialogue :) Bollywood will never change." Another netizen tweeted, "'poora China muh mein daalega kya ?' Of course, because the dentist is North Eastern so he is Chinese right ? Racism and Xenophobia at its worst! #GangubaiKathiawadi." One more Twitter user posted, "#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer is both racist and transophobic. It's going to be one of the worst creations of Slb." Check out tweets below…

Really liked the trailer of #GangubaiKathiawadi until the racist dialogue :) Bollywood will never change — ✨ (@muskaanxsmile) February 4, 2022

"poora China muh mein daalega kya ?" Of course, because the dentist is North Eastern so he is Chinese right ? Racism and Xenophobia at its worst!#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/fGMXC3djpe — Attitudnal Boy (@VivekSrkian33) February 4, 2022

komedi is when racism and the more racist you are the more komedi it is#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer pic.twitter.com/CsadMLVxo8 — Mohammed Saud-ur-Rehman Siddiqui ☭ (@gareebkhusrau) February 4, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer is both racist and transophobic. It's going to be one of the worst creations of Slb. — AyanBir*KSJ ♐ (@KarmaStrikesAll) February 4, 2022

Great trailer but what was the need for the racist dialogue “pura china muh me ghusayega?” @aliaa08 #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer — zheelspeaks (@zheelspeaks) February 4, 2022

Directed by , Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially slated to release in 2020. But, due to the pandemic, the shoot was delayed and the makers later decided to release it in 2021. But, once again the theatres were shut due to the second wave of Covid-19. But now, finally, it will hit the big screens on 25th Feb 2022. The movie will have its world premiere at 72nd .