Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt's diction and dialogue delivery will remind you of Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath

Prior to the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer launch, we've got a special treat for you, with some inside scoop of how Alia Bhatt is like the female version of Amitabh Bachchan's legendary Agneepath character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film