Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the eponymous role, with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be dropping its trailer later today, 4th February. However, we've got a special treat in store just for you prior to that. Yesterday, 3rd February, BollywoodLife attended a special preview of the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer in the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with a huge media contingent at , Mumbai, and the verdict was unanimous about how Alia looks to not only have owned the eponymous character of Gangubai Kathiawadi, but also have made it so convincing that it might be her best performance yet, yes, even better than Raazi.

In fact, so riveting her portrayal of the titular Gangubai Kathiawadi looks that we couldn't help but draw comparisons between her and in Agneepath. Yes, you read that right. Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi looks and evokes the Big B's legendary, National Award winning-performance of in the 1990 cult classic. From her diction and dialogue delivery to her body language, pan-stained teeth and overall swagger, it'ss like witnessing a female version of Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath. Surprised? Well, after watchign the trailer, you won't be, trust us.

So, how did the petite transform herself into Gangubai Kathiawadi? A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Alia approached a revered dialect coach to get her diction and voice modulation just right for the movie while also meeting a couple of real life sex workers from the notorious red-light area of Kamathipura, where the real-life Gangubai Kathiwadi had ruled as the madame for years. Other than that though it's been completely the star's observation, efforts and the unending faith in her Director, vision, which we've been told have helped her nail the character.

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles. It's been jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and 's Pen India Limited, with the latter also functioning as the movie's distributor.