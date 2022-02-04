Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer has been released. The film stars and in the lead roles and it is directed by . Everyone is praising the trailer of the film, and even Alia’s act in it is being praised a lot. It’s a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film so of course, we can expect grand sets, good music, and fantastic performances. But, we wonder if you spotted this similarity between Alia Bhatt and from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela? Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer top 5 highlights: Alia Bhatt's comic timing, Ajay Devgn's baritone and more

So, in one of the scenes in the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's look is quite similar to Deepika's look in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. We are sure you all remember the song Ang Lada De in which Deepika is seen wearing a ghaghra-choli and she is lying on her stomach on a bed, and she has a black spot on her cheek. A similar look of Alia Bhatt is what we get to see in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. Also, there's agarbatti dhoop in both scenes. Check out the pictures below…

While sharing the trailer of the film on Twitter, Alia wrote, “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now - https://youtu.be/N1ZwRv3vJJY #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb.”

A few months ago, a teaser of the film was released, and netizens were not much happy with Alia’s act in it as they felt a senior actress could have done justice to the character. However, now, after watching the trailer, everyone is saying that Alia is all set to give her career’s best performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, which also stars Vijay Raaz, is slated to release on 25th February 2022. The film will finally release in theatres after multiple delays due to the pandemic.