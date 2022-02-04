Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, starring Alia Bhatt in the eponymous role, with Ajay Devgn in a dashing extended cameo, has all the makings of a quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, and then some. While it breathes the opulence and striking visuals we've come to associate from the celebrated SLB, it's also a detour from his usual work, and for that he needed his lead star to completely own the character. Alia Bhatt looks to not only have done that, but also make it so convincing that it might be her best performance yet, yes, even better than Raazi. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt's diction and dialogue delivery will remind you of Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath

So, how did the petite transform herself into Gangubai Kathiawadi? A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Alia approached a revered dialect coach to get her diction and voice modulation just right for the movie while also meeting a couple of real life sex workers from the notorious red-light area of Kamathipura, where the real-life Gangubai Kathiwadi had ruled as the madame for years. Other than that though it's been completely the star's observation, efforts and the unending faith in her Director, vision, which we've been told have helped her nail the character. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Ajay Devgn's entry in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will deafen theatres with claps and whistles

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles. It's been jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and 's Pen India Limited, with the latter also functioning as the movie's distributor. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, here's how many views Sanjay Leela Bhansali's trailers have garnered on YouTube