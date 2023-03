Gauahar Khan cannot contain her excitement as she is going to become a mommy soon. The actress is glowing, as you can clearly see in this video. Gauahar Khan, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, spoke about how this is the best phase of her life and even offered prayers that every woman should get this opportunity to get pregnant and become a mother, but only if she desires to have one. While few netizens trolled her as they claimed that she is indirectly putting pressure on another woman who does not wish to have babies.

Watch the video of Gauahr Khan talking about her pregnancy and wishing every woman gets this opportunity some day.

Gauahar made it very clear that only those who want to feel this special feeling of embracing motherhood should get the opportunity. Gauahar Khan never looked this happy ever, and this only shows how content she is with the choices that she has made in her life. Gauahar is one of the most beloved actresses on social media, and she keeps her fans hooked.