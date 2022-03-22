Gauahar Khan recalls a producer told her she will only do 'shady' roles, and will NEVER make it as an actor

Gauahar Khan rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 7 and since then there is no looking back for her. The actress has come a long way without any godfather in the industry. Gauahar Khan who has made her mark in the industry initially faced a lot of rejections. Recalling one of the harshest criticism she faced while trying to make her career in the industry. As per reported on Republic.com, Gauahar said, " Thank God, it wasn’t my debut. I’ve had crazy experiences that I don’t want to recollect. I’m never bitter about it though" She added, " You think that any producer will welcome you and say that let's make a film with you?". Gauahar even went on to reveal that the producer took a lot of details and information about her to make a Kundali. Recalling the incident she said that his National Award producer told her that she would never make it as an actor, " Even if you do, you’ll only do shady and seedy roles’. I was just 22 then, but I still had confidence in myself, so I told him to watch me." Indeed today eh producer must have regretted his words as Gauahar surely has made her presence. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more 7 Bollywood actors and their favourite food

Gauahar's performance in Tandav the most talked about web series was highly appreciated. Her character Maithili bought her a lot of accolades and appreciation. Gauahar has also been a part of films like Rocket Singh along with and 's debut film Ishqzaade. Today she is enjoying her acting and her personal life. Gauahar recently got married to Zaid Darbar, the couple often posts some amazing videos and pictures of them on their Instagram accounts. Gauahar and Zaid are the internet's favourite couple.