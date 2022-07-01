Gauahar Khan reveals she lost role in Slumdog millionaire because director Danny Boyle thought she was 'too good looking' to put in the slum

Gauahar Khan, who has worked in films such as Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan among many others, lost a role in Slumdog Millionaire because director Danny Boyle thought she was too good looking to be placed in the slum, although he called her a fantastic actor.