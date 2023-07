Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. The couple decided to name him Zehaan. Usually, new mums deal with body weight issues soon after giving birth. But Gauhar Khan took her fans by surprise after she got back in shape within days of welcoming Zeehan. Now, in a recent interaction with a media portal, the Ishaqzaade actress has broken her silence on her amazing, post-partum, weight loss journey, putting special emphasis on the importance of “physical activity” post giving birth. Also Read - Dipika Kakar flaunts her fully grown baby bump; Gauahar Khan predicts it’s a baby girl

Gauhar Khan lost 10 kgs after giving birth

Not long ago, Gauhar Khan took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Zehaan’s birth. The actress admitted that it was a surprise for her as well. “I thought that I would take a while to lose the pregnancy weight. Keeping the baby weight aside, you still lose, a couple of kilos in 5-6 weeks but I don’t know how I suddenly dropped 10kgs,” she said. Also Read - Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal their son's name on completing one month [View Adorable Pics]

Gauhar Khan postpartum weight loss

Gauhar Khan credited herself for the quick weight loss, sharing that since she was quite active post her delivery, it might have helped her speed up the process of shedding those extra pounds. “I was completely active right from the second-morning post-delivery, up and about doing everything on my own for my baby. The physical activity, maybe fatigue even, and everything I needed to put in for the child led to the weight loss,” she said. Also Read - Gauahar Khan holds son in her arms while posing along with Zaid Darbar as she gets discharged from the hospital [View Pics]

Trending Now

Gauhar Khan stayed awake when Zehaan refused to sleep

Gauhar Khan further added that newborn-related troubles also proved to be a boon for her weight loss journey. The actress said that although she was being fed enough food by her sister, mother, and mother-in-law, she presumably burned calories by staying awake the whole night because Zehaan refused to sleep at the right time and hot up after “every two hours.” “All that movement, took my weight away, I guess,” said Gauhar.

Gauhar Khan personal front

Gauhar Khan tied the nuptial knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020 and welcomed Zehaan 3 years later. A day after Zehaan’s birth, Gauhar shared the announcement with her fans on Instagram, through an adorable post. Although she keeps sharing snippets of the little munchkin, the actress has not yet revealed Zehaan’s face.