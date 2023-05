Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been blessed with a son. The couple confirmed the news on social media. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December 2020. The couple had been dating for around six to eight months before they decided to get hitched. Zaid Darbar who is a choreographer and content creator is the son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar. The note on Instagram read, "As Salaam Alaaikum Beautiful World, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." Also Read - Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar baby shower: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, and more attend [Watch Video]

The actress was soon flooded with congratulatory notes. , , were some of the first to send in their best wishes. wrote, "Many many Congratulations to both of you .. lots of luv to the lil one," while commented, "MashAllah… huge huge congrats you guys… May Allah bless your baby boy with good health, happiness always!!!" The actress had been busy with her OTT projects post marriage. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's age difference was discussed on social media but the actress said that though he was younger it was not as huge as it was made out to be. Also Read - Ram Charan to Gauahar Khan; take a look at celebrities' who are all set to welcome their FIRST babies in the world soon

Gauahar Khan had been active on social media. She had her birthday shower some days back. Bollywood Life congratulates the new parents in town. Also Read - Gauahar Khan is beaming with joy in her pregnancy; hopes every woman gets this opportunity someday but conditions applied [Watch video]