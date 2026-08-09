Gaurav Khanna BREAKS DOWN on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, reveals how 'Panauti' tag haunted his career

Read further to know as Gaurav Khanna got emotional on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 while opening up about being labelled 'panauti' early in his television caree

Gaurav Khanna may have won reality shows before, but even now, as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, he still carries scars from the early days of his TV career. In the latest episode, the Anupamaa star talked about being labelled a “panauti”and how that tag haunted him every time he signed on for a new show. Things started off light, just a phone-checking task for fun, until host Rohit Shetty found Gaurav’s messages and pretty much asked him straight up what scares him the most about his career. That’s when Gaurav laid it all out.

Back in his early TV days, he kept landing roles, but none of his shows lasted more than a year. Eventually, people started whispering that Gaurav’s shows didn’t work, and that label stuck. He said it’s tough when a show does well, everyone gets the credit, but when a show fails, all the blame lands on him and it always feels personal. That anxiety followed him to auditions, and every new project carried that extra weight.

He got emotional talking about it. Even now, when he’s trying out for something new, there’s that nagging feeling, what if this show tanks and everyone starts pointing at him again? For an actor, always being seen as unlucky just eats away at your confidence. His confession gave fans a glimpse of a side they probably never saw before.

Rohit Shetty reminds Gaurav of his wins

Apparently, Gaurav had also spoken about this fear with Hussain Kuwajerwala, admitting that even after surviving risky stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, he was “shit scared and petrified” deep down but Rohit Shetty wasn’t about to let him wallow in it. He reminded Gaurav that he’s already flipped the script after winning Bigg Boss and Celebrity MasterChef India. Sometimes success comes out of nowhere, after years of struggle. Rohit told him to just keep doing his thing instead of worrying about what people say.

Now, Gaurav’s ride on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is turning out to be something else entirely. He’s gone from victory laps to tackling fears head-on, facing challenges that regularly freak him out but he keeps showing up.

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