Gauri Khan BRUTALLY TROLLED after being spotted with a bottle of black water – view tweets

Gauri Khan was recently papped stepping out of her plush designer store in Juhu, Mumbai, looking classy and sassy as always. However, what caught everyone's attention for once more than 's Queen was the bottle of black water in her hand. For the uninitiated, black alkaline water is the new fad many celebs are adhering to these days, including the likes of Indian cricket ODI and test team captain Virat Kohli and eternal diva Malaika Arora. While normal RO water contains a PH of 7 and zero minerals, black water is said to be enhanced with 8+ pH (alkaline) and more than 70 natural minerals, helping your body to stay less acidic, well hydrated, detoxed, besides being able to improve bodily functions.

For some reason, the fad hasn't caught on with the common public, they just don't seem to be buying into it, which is fine given it's their choice, but could also have to do something with how expensive black alkaline water is. What's not fine though is them trolling celebs making their choice to consume water as if they're answerable to anyone. As soon as the pics of holding her bottle of black water went viral, several began brutally trolling her.

One wrote: "Sab daru + coke milake pi rahe hai Bhayani. Tu black water bolta reh issko," another got abusinve and shared, "G***a ghol ghol kr piye jao bss... Black water," while some other comments were along the lines of, "How come they never showed their bottle with normal water, and since the time black water has come they carry their bottle in their hand n pose.."

Anyway, you keep doing your thing, Gauri Khan. Haters are just jealous for what they can't have, or rather, afford.