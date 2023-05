Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan undoubtedly make for the power couple of Bollywood. They have been truly-madly-deeply in love with each other for ages and there are many stories that prove that they are the best couple ever. Shah Rukh Khan has always been a candid talker and there have been times when he has shared fun anecdotes from his life with Gauri Khan. We recently stumbled upon an old interview of King Khan in which he spoke about how Gauri Khan never gives him gifts. Also Read - AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more actors as old men; but netizens are unhappy; here's why

In a conversation with , Shah Rukh Khan was asked about receiving many gifts from his wifey. He contradicted the same and stated that she never gives him gifts and throws the excuse, 'What should I give a man who has everything including me'. He then recalled how he had to stay in London for an extended time due to his spinal injury. He revealed that he shopped for a few loose T-shirts to wear but soon realised that it was waste. He then asked Gauri Khan to return the t-shirts and get some cotton ones in exchange. So she told him that the T-shirts did not get exchanged. Later, two of his friends visited him and revealed that Gauri Khan did visit the store and got the T-shirts exchanged for a handbag as it will be more useful given that SRK was in hospital and he does not need new clothes. LOL.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan was present at the Gauri Khan's coffee tablebook launch event. Even here he was his candid best. He spoke at length about how Gauri Khan turned an interior designer. He stated that Gauri Khan started with designing their home . He shared that they purchased the house but didn't have money to furnish it. So slowly and steadily they did the interiors of their home. He further added, "Mannat started like that. The money that we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things. Once we had little money and we bought leather fur sofa and all the small things we used to buy."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan and is busy working on Dunki.