's wife is a celebrity in her own right. She is one of the most sought after interior designers and has given her special touch to many celeb homes in Bollywood. A video of Gauri Khan dancing with Manish Malhotra at a wedding in Monaco is going viral. The lady is dressed in a lehenga from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection. The metallic colour looks lovely on her. The designer is seen in a black sherwani. The two do a kind of waltz on the stage. Fans are simply mesmerized with the lovely video. We know that Gauri Khan learnt dancing for quite some time.

Take a look at the video of Gauri Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

Gauri Khan was seen in the finale of Koffee with Karan 7. The lady spoke about her close friendship with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. She also spoke about how the family went through hard times during the arrest of . She hinted that it was a nightmarish time for all of them. Shah Rukh Khan had hired a battery of lawyers to seek bail for his son who was ultimately declared innocent.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathaan. The movie is going to release on January 25, 2023. The coming year is a big one for the Khan family. Shah Rukh Khan has two more biggies like Jawan and Dunki lined up for release. will be making her debut with The Archies on Netflix. There is talk that Aryan Khan too will soon venture into direction. Shah Rukh Khan recently said that he felt that his biggest achievement was giving the right upbringing to his kids. He said that his parents would be proud. Gauri Khan is loved by the whole fandom of Shah Rukh Khan for being his rock.