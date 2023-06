Gehana Vasisth, who came into the news after Raj Kundra got arrested in a porn case and her name surfaced for being a part of the adult content, is once again making headlines as she gets married to Faizan Shaikh. The adult film actress marriage pictures with Faizal Shaikh are going viral, and netizens are calling it "love jihad. One user slammed her and said," Publicity ke liye." Pehle jitna Gandh failayah. Main nhi samjhti koi bhi Dharma aise log deserve krta h.. I'm really happy ye ab Hindu nhi h.. but afsos ki kisi dusre religion ko ab ye publicity ke liye use krna chahatih. I'm sure ye aage jakar jhootha Drama zarur karegi. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: 'Sherlyn Chopra should worship Raj as whatever she is today is because of him', says Gehana Vasisth

Gehana, who gained fame by doing sultry and adult content that featured on Alt Balaji, refuted all the allegations against her for being a part of porn films and claimed that she was never a part of porn films but only adult content, and one should stop making the comparison between porn and bold films. Also Read - Gehana Vasisth ACCUSES Sherlyn Chopra of dragging Raj Kundra into making sleazy content – SHOCKING deets inside

In her statement, Gehana mentioned," I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, and we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra's company. I have worked as a heroine in three films produced for Raj Kundra's app. He never forced me to do anything; I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience working on the sets. Those films were released very well, and neither of those films were porn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google Search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as porn." Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for 8 hours; says, 'Cops want to bust this racket; I want justice for all the victims'

Trending Now

Gehana has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, and she is known to share erotica content on her social media page too.