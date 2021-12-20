Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's SIZZLING chemistry makes fans restless; view reactions

Gehraiyaan: and Siddhant Chaturvedi's SIZZLING chemistry is making the fans restless- see reactions Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Shakun Batra's modern family drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi gets a TITLE; to release on Amazon Prime on THIS DATE

Oh boy! Can we handle this! NOO! Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, look bomb together and their sizzling chemistry is making the fans are going gaga over them. The star cast Deepika, Siddhant and dropped the song of the film and shared the release date and people cannot get over how GOOD Sid and Deepika are looking together. Their chemistry is too hot to handle as they are seen in the never before avatar in 's next. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar to Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi, these Bollywood celebs will never be friends again

While fans are celebrating that how Deepika is back in the bikini after 9 years. Also Read - BREAKING! Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan part 2 at RRR event with S.S. Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Have a look at how fans are excited about the film.

OMG she is back in a bikini after 9 long years looking so damn hot.

??❤️❤️??#DeepikaPadukone#Deepika pic.twitter.com/Onbojt15Qd — Aman (@AmanDVSJ) December 19, 2021

She is coming to snatch wigs wbk!!?#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/miuoMMRm8G — Naman Sharma (@NamanSh83210937) December 19, 2021

It's just so good see her back that too in a bikini? ?? #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/EU9u8b5owy — Saloni Das (@Deepikashoe) December 19, 2021

#GehraiyaanOnPrime looks awesome and a total mainstream movie .Its like a breath of fresh air #DeepikaPadukone looks amazing and hot

I dont see the reason why it wont work in cinemas .

Its quite evident how @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 have sabotaged this movie but she will rise — AKANKSHA (@Akank_sha_) December 20, 2021

Deepika shared the BTS from her next with the caption, " A piece of my heart…" with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier Deepika had shared the picture from the film and wrote, " Yes…It has been a bit of a wait.But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here.

I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…"