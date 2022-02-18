, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The film helmed by dealt with complex relationships and situations triggered by childhood trauma. It received a mixed response from the audience. While many showered praises on the cast and the director, many did not find Gehraiyaan the depth and feel as expected. Now, the review of a Former Police Commissioner named Bhaskar Rao has garnered attention. Also Read - Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi REVEALS how he landed into a FAKE audition of the sequel of Shah Rukh Khan's film Josh

On Twitter, Bhaskar Rao reviewed the film and slammed its storyline. He stated that he stopped watching the film after 20 minutes as he found it to be affront. He also mentioned about Bangalore Girl Deepika Padukone and said that the film sends wrong message. His tweet read, "We started watching #Gehraaiyaan, 20 mins later,stopped, I found it an affront ..I am fan of Deepika,our BLR girl; she's idolized by millions of young women as Icon Achiever & Courageous.Extramarital & destruction of Home, some may feel it's OK, Very wrong msg. Am I old fashion?"

Bhaskar Rao was previously Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Karnataka State Reserve Police[1] as well as ADGP, Internal security Division. Currently, he is the ADGP of Railways.

Earlier, it was who had slammed Gehraiyaan stating that no amount of skin show can save a film. Her review had gone viral on social media.