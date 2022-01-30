is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022. The film, which is directed by , also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa. Recently, Deepika’s stylist, Shaleen Nathani, posted a few pictures of the actress on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a short black bodycon one-shoulder dress. Well, Deepika is looking super hot in the picture, but then there are some netizens who have trolled her. Also Read - Gehraaiyaan intimacy director on Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's love-making scenes: 'Not even once, I felt any hesitation from their side'

A netizen commented on the post, 'ye kya pehna hai black polythene'. Another one told Shaleen to style Deepika properly; the comment read, "Style her correctly plzzzz its a request to you." One more netizen commented, "Why are you making Deepika wear all these tacky outfits - red, black !"

While a few netizens trolled Deepika's outfit, her fans have loved it. A fan commented, "you are really very beautiful and super sexy!" Another fan wrote, "Super super hawwttt."

Deepika will also be seen promoting the film on Bigg Boss 15 tonight. The actress was today clicked by paparazzi outside the Bigg Boss set. Check out the video…

The trailer of Gehraiyaan has grabbed everyone’s attention. Recently, while talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Deepika opened up about how reacted to the trailer of the film. The actress stated, “He said it’s a masterclass in acting. And he feels like it’s going to be a very, very special film. Because of just the energy of this film. The way he’s feeling is the way most of the world is feeling. There’s a lot of warmth, there’s a lot of freshness, there’s a lot of love. There’s a lot of newness that everyone’s experiencing. You can’t really pinpoint what it is.”