and Siddhant Chaturvedi took everyone by a surprise with the proximity between their characters in Gehraiyaan. The trailer had a lot of intimate scenes and a lot of kissing scenes between Deepika and Siddhant and it had raised a lot of eyebrows. However, the concept, the theme, the story of Gehraiyaan has been widely appreciated. Now, there have been all kinds of reactions to Gehraiyaan, right? So, there were reactions like whether Deepika took 's permission to shoot such bold scenes. And Deepika had an epic reaction to the same.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika was asked to comment on the same. The lady had a savage response. She said, "It's stupid that we're even reacting to it. I think, for us, that's the most important thing. I don't read comments. I'm pretty certain even he doesn't. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid." The doting wife said that her spouse is very proud of her. Deepika said that Ranveer is extremely proud of the film that they have made. She added that the Cirkus actor is very proud of her performance too.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Gehraiyaan is the first film that got an intimacy director on board. Dar Gai served as the intimacy director on the sets of Gehrayiaan. A couple of weeks ago, she opened up on the atmosphere on the sets while shooting for bold and intimate scenes between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Recently, even Deepika Padukone react to the need of having an intimacy director. The Pathan actress said that it didn't have anything to do with gender. She said that it was all for the comfort of the actors. Deepika said that since intimacy is a part of the film and key to the story, to bring it in a relatable manner and to depict it correctly, they had an intimacy director on set.