Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa-starrer Gehraiyaan recently released on Amazon Prime India. The film directed by Shakun Batra has garned mixed reviews from all corners. While some have appreciated and loved the intensity of relationships in the film, many have given negative reviews. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. However, did Dharma Productions just shared a negative review of Gehraiyaan?

A picture has gone viral on Twitter that shows a negative review posted on Dharma Productions' Instagram account. The post has been deleted from Insta stories but netizens are spreading the screenshots and are trolling Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Deepika Padukone had recently opened up about the intimate scenes in the film. As reported by Pinkvilla, she was quoted saying that intimate scenes are not the selling point of the film. She said "At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film". The performances of all the four stars has been appreciated by the masses.