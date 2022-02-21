Director 's recently released film Gehraiyaan starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa has received mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike. While some felt that the characters were close to reality, some said that the twisted plot drowned the film like a Titanic. While there have been many discussion around the unsual climax and film's plot, Shakun Batra revealed that he received an abusive email from a person who told him that he shouldn't have made the film. Also Read - Genhraiyaan star Ananya Panday reveals if the notion 'younger generation just wants to go from one partner to the other' is true

Mentioning about the abusive email, Shakun said that initially he felt a cognitive dissonance because of the conflicting opinions about his film Gehraiyaan. He also took the moment to mention about a psychologist who reached out to him to understand the reason behind why his onscreen characters made such decisions in the film. This brought even more dissonance to him.

"I started to question of not just whether I am rational, but everyone who was agreeing or disagreeing, whether they are a rational. When I made the film, I wanted a conversation, about why the characters choose to make these decisions. Now this conversation is happening, I can't choose to correct these conversations, it's not my job to correct someone's interpretation. That's what it has become, and it is poles apart. I've to take it in, that the truth is all of it," Shakun Batra told Film Companion.

He also explained why he stopped calling Gehraiyaan a 'domestic noir’. He wanted to see how the surprises in the film would turn out to be. Further explaining the complex emotional scene between and Deepika Padukone, Shakun said, "I always knew it was a pivotal moment, I shot this scene earlier—and it was much shorter, and my co-writer saw the scene and said we need this to go further. So we did another draft of it, I was sitting with my girlfriend and telling her about it, and she told me things that stayed on mind.”

Gehraiyaan is a kind of romantic movie in which the director Shakun Batra brings out the complex world of relationship dramas. It is about a woman finding herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year relationship has grown monotonous, and her career seems to have hit a roadblock. However things change in her life with the coming of her cousin that forces her to face the troubled past.