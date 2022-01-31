is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The actress’ outfits during the promotions are grabbing everyone’s attention. Her fans are loving her different avatars, but the actress is also getting trolled by a few netizens. A couple of days ago, influencer Freddy Birdy had posted on social media, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches." Deepika recently shared a cryptic post on her Insta story and her fans feel that it’s a befitting reply to Freddy’s post. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone wants Kapil Sharma to direct, produce and be her co-star in a comedy film; comedian has an epic reaction – Watch

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi didn't hesitate in doing intimate scenes; Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar plan April 2022 wedding and more

Deepika shared, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." Well, the actress’ fans are loving this response. Meanwhile, reportedly Freddy, whose Instagram profile was earlier public, made it private after the actress’ post. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her short black dress, netizens ask ‘ye kya pehna hai black polythene’

The Gehraiyaan actress’ fans had slammed Freddy had his post. A Twitter user posted, “What's wrong is how so many losers like Freddy Birdy let go passing wrong comments on a womans outfit and then say arre joke tha...he is a public figure and doing it in social media imagine what bullies like him do in private.” A fan of Deepika tweeted, “That freddy birdy is shit, One comment said "Deepika is insecure and hence competing with Ananya in terms of clothes" and he liked that comment. Now don't defend him saying the post is just humour,otherwise y would he like that comment? Idiot. A**ho**” Check out the tweets below…

What's wrong is how so many losers like Freddy Birdy let go passing wrong comments on a womans outfit and then say arre joke tha...he is a public figure and doing it in social media imagine what bullies like him do in private — The Gal Next Door (@_thegalnextd00r) January 29, 2022

That freddy birdy is shit, One comment said "Deepika is insecure and hence competing with Ananya in terms of clothes" and he liked that comment. Now don't defend him saying the post is just humour,otherwise y would he like that comment? Idiot. A**ho** — Cinema Therapy (@moviesadmirer) January 29, 2022

I don't think this Freddy birdy will never want to mess with deepika again, he knows if he does deepika and her fans will eat him alive ? — deepveers fangirl (@TiaRaheja) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa. Directed by , the movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022.