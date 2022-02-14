Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi's rant to Ananya Panday 'you treat me like an outsider' reminds netizens of his solid reply to 2019 nepotism debate

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's scene in Gehraiyaan has reminded people of Siddhant's hard-hitting reply to Ananya on nepotism debate during the 2019 newcomers roundtable.