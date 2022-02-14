's directorial Gehraiyaan starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa has received mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike. For some people, the movie was highly relatable because of its emotional complexities in relationships and infidelity, for some the cords just didn't connect. But one scene that has made netizens talk about is the one where Siddhant's character Zain tells Ananya's character Tia that she treated him like an outsider. His dialogue has reminded people of Siddhant's hard-hitting reply to Ananya on nepotism debate during the 2019 newcomers roundtable. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday, and more rumoured couples who should make it official this Valentine's Day

My favourite dialogue/scene was Ananya Pandey dragging Siddhant and Deepika towards the ocean as they sit on the beach and saying, "The water is amazing!" https://t.co/3ycwfa4eKZ — Aditya Joshi (@adityaj0shi) February 14, 2022

It is kind of funny to see sidhant and ananya in one movie — A? (@IamAnaya25) February 11, 2022

when siddhant said to anaya “you are treating me like an outsider” did anyone else get flashback from the round table ep with them? ?? — s? (@bollyvs) February 12, 2022

+ Also, absolute lol when Siddhant Chaturvedi tells Ananya Pandey, "don't treat me like a f*****g outsider." + — Ethereal Enigma (@ethenigma108) February 11, 2022

In 2019, during the panel, Ananya had shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism, saying, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle." At that moment, Siddhant gave a reply, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai" which went viral on social media. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Let Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday guide you in acing the look for a date night with your beloved

Last year, Ananya had addressed the incident saying that she didn't intend to come across the way she did during the interview. She added that 'If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something.' Siddhant too had earlier said that the nepotism jibe with Ananya wasn't meant to be taken like that. 'If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start point and end point of the struggle. I guess, internet made a thing out of it,' he had said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's fans CELEBRATE Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan FAILURE [View Tweets]

Opening up about playing an intense character like Zain in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant recently shared, "This is an extremely special film for me, that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Building Zain was an experience in itself. It has truly been a journey of knowing and understanding him and getting into his skin, and will always remain a part of me."

With Gehraiyaan now released, next on the cards for Siddhant is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Phone Booth as well as Yudhra. Ananya, on the other hand, has Liger which launches Telugu star into Bollywood.