is enjoying the accolades that are coming her way after the release of 's Gehraiyaan. The film also starred , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in it. After the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone had been with interviews and have been working towards her next projects. And now, in her latest interaction, the actress has opened up on the worst piece of advice that she got. And mind you, she received it when she was just 18.

In an interaction with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone, who is known for her svelte frame, revealed that she got a piece of advice to get breast implants at the age of 18. The actress expressed surprise that she had the wisdom not to go through with it at that age. Deepika also shared the Best piece of advice that she got from her first-ever Bollywood co-star, . The actress said that the Don 2 actor is known to give the best advice. Deepika Padukone said he advised her to work with people with whom she gets to have fun and a good time while working. Well, that's just great, isn't it?

Talking about Gehraiyaan, there have been certain sections of the audience who panned the movie while some could relate to the emotions tapped into by the director and the cast of the film. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in it was the talk of the town. Gehraiyaan is the first film to have an intimacy director, Dar Gai.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a lot of films in her kitty. She has Pathan with SRK which is being helmed by . Deepika also has Fighter with . She will also be seen in Project which also stars and . For the same, she will be working with director Nag Ashwin. On the other hand, Deepika also has the Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.