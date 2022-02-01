In the past, had opened up about being cheated on by her boyfriend, hinting at , in her relationship and she caught him red-handed. She had admitted that she was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded despite everyone telling her that he was still straying. She is now married to after dating for 6 years. As Deepika is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which deals with infidelity in modern-day relationships, she revealed what she would do if she finds out her partner is cheating on her. Also Read - Gehraiyaan Title Track: Fans are impressed with Deepika Padukone’s act, say ‘Your best performance ever’ – Read Comments

Sharing her views on infidelity and cheating, Deepika told Curly Tales, "It's a deal-breaker for me. Though I feel like it's far more complicated than just giving a straightforward answer like 'Oh it's a deal-breaker for me', I think there are so many factors that come into play. Like 'how much does that relationship mean to you,' 'how much are both people willing to work at it,' 'was it a mistake', 'is it a habit', I think there's just so many things that come into play. People make mistakes. A lot of times people make the choices that they do for various reasons."

She further added, "As a society, people are 'conditioned to think that infidelity is sort of a bad thing.' However, if one puts themselves in the shoes of a therapist or cousellor, then they understand 'why the person did what they did.' "You start looking at it very differently. This is not to say that I am okay with it and that I am not okay with it."

Meanwhile, the makers of Gehraiyaan released the title track, which is laced with an enigmatic melody, an ethereal music arrangement, and compelling lyrics talks about the feeling of love and longing. The track, composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, has been designed by Ankur Tewari and and written by Kausar Munir. While the music features a fresh sound brought to life by violins, organs, snare on reverb, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters. The title song is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline and has been performed by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha.

Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa as leads, and towering artistes like and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Directed by , the film will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 11.