Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with his very first film starring . The actor admits that he has come a long way as his journey was not very easy to like every outsider. Recalling his journey the Gully Boy revealed that he was landed in a fake audition. Yes! "I have auditioned for Josh 2, for Eagle gang. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what's going on, they said Josh 2 auditions are going on. Then I stood in that line for the whole day but my turn did not come". The actor further added, " The next day I went, I was the first one to go there and there was nobody, it was shut. I asked what time will the auditions start, the people who were there told me that there was a fake audition here yesterday. Josh 2 is not being made."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's second release is Gehraiyaan and the film has received a mixed response, while his chemistry with Deepika is loved by fans. Talking about romancing Deepika onscreen, in an interaction with us said, " Challenges come with every film, like my first film (Gully Boy), I am not even a rapper. And challenges are the one thing that attracts me the most. I like doing things that I haven't done before and I like stepping out of my comfort zone. So I don't choose any roles that I am comfortable with. I want to see my personal growth as well along with growing as an actor. So it can't get any better than , who is a brilliant actress and also my senior. I have learned a lot from her. And I would like to credit Deepika and Shakun for treating me with love and care and made me feel important. Yes, it was difficult to romance Deepika. With me, I look for my character in my co-actor's eyes and whatever I've done, I saw it in Deepika's eyes only and could do justice to it".

He further added, " Ranveer Singh (everyone laughs). And he is also a brilliant actor. When I looked into Deepika's eyes, I saw Ranveer and he told me, 'Chote, kill it!' (everyone laughs). I did my first film with Ranveer and I also got to learn a lot from him. I would like to thank Deepika for treating me along with and Dhairya Karwa like a family. Never made us feel that she is an icon or a big star. She is very simple, she is true to her art, she is like an honest school-going girl who likes to work in a disciplined manner. Her simplicity is her biggest flex.