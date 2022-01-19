Are you all set for the Gehraiyaan trailer launch that will be released tomorrow online? And the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make you even more restless to watch it. After releasing the teaser and pictures of the film, now the lead cast of the film has released voice notes before the trailer launch that will definitely leave you more eager.

The trailer of the highly awaited film, 'Gehraiyaan' is all set to drop tomorrow. Post the massive positive response to the teaser earlier, the audience has been waiting for the trailer with a bated breath. Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video revealed about the trailer launch tomorrow. In the caption, they wrote, "our excitement-

our patience- #GehraiyaanOnPrime, trailer out tomorrow. Don’t forget to set a reminder! Releasing Feb 11. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shakunbatra @ajit_andhare @deepikapadukone @siddhantchaturvedi @ananyapanday @dhairyakarwa @dharmamovies @Viacom18Studios @Jouska.films @sonymusicindia".

In the video, the lead actors' voices have been used, to announce the trailer launch. They also took to their social media to announce the same. can be heard saying, "Emotions will sync deeper, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow," Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Choices will have consequences, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow". said, "Love will get complicated, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow". Dhairya Karwa said, "Relationships will get twisted, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow".