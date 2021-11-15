‘Getting Outta Here' by VDJ Shaan is the perfect motivation to blow away all pandemic blues

The renowned VDJ who is currently making huge strides in the music industry, VDJ Shaan released his new track 'Getting Outta Here' and has left his audience in glaze. The song is a means of motivation for people to channelize their energies that have been subdued during the pandemic and get on their feet to do something worthwhile. The song’s beats will calm your inner self and let you feel every piece of music in its true sense. Having a knack for music, VDJ Shaan has proven his mettle with every song he releases and not only with his music, but also when he gets up on stage to play audio and visuals. The song he has released motivates the youth to do something extraordinary and get out of their comfort zone to reach new heights of success in their respective domains.

Talking about his new release, VDJ Shaan said, “I am happy to share my next piece of music with the audience. After the release of this song, it has suddenly started gaining traction from the audience and is already trending among the people. Having worked in the industry for so many years seeing the success of my music, I feel very proud as I stand among the top VDJ’s in the industry. This song is for all the youths and millennials who got comfortable during the pandemic, but as the situation is getting better, we start working on our goals once again and thank god that we survived the pandemic. As we have been blessed with the opportunities, one should get back on track and achieve their respective goals.”

Over the years he has won the hearts of millions of people through his hard work and dedication. As a consequence of the same, his originals have produced multiple tracks in past few years. He has put a lot of effort into his own song. The song is accessible on all major music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. For his innovative manner of presenting music and pictures, he has garnered a lot of praise from the audience.

The talented VDJ has undoubtedly progressed by realizing his dream. He has performed at a number of events both in India and abroad. In addition, at numerous events and concerts, he has collaborated with a number of well-known DJs from around the world. He has established himself as one of India's best VDJs as a result of his outstanding work. Now that the situation has stabilized, the musical virtuoso is returning to set the stage on fire with his smashing remixes. He is working on several projects and providing music for parties, and he is sure to make music that everyone will appreciate. He also hopes to supply the industry with nostalgia music from its heyday in the future, as he has a vast audible calibre.