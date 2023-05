For a long time, Aamir Khan remained to be an unbeatable star at the box office. He enjoyed massive success with his films minting crazy money. However, his past few films have suffered. Laal Singh Chaddha is an example of it. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha suffered tremendously at the box office allegedly because of the demand for a boycott. Post the film's debacle, Aamir Khan announced that he is taking a break from film for a while. And now, rumours are being heard that Mr Perfectionist is planning a perfect comeback. Also Read - Arpita Khan Sharma Eid bash: 'Well-behaved' Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses all; netizens CANNOT get over his resemblance with Saif Ali Khan [Watch]

As reported by PeepingMoon.com, Aamir Khan is in talks with mighty producer for his next film. It is being stated that Ghajini 2 is on cards. A source revealed to the portal that Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind have discussed a few projects and ideas. They are eager to work with each other and everything right now is in conversation station. There is no concrete development. The source further added, "Aamir and Allu Aravind have met on numerous occasions during the last 4-5 months. However, everything has been kept so secretive that nobody is aware of what is actually cooking. Ghajini 2 is definitely one of the projects under consideration. For the time being, it's all been kept under wraps."

Ghajini is one of the most successful films of Aamir Khan. It was a remake of a South Indian film called Gajini. It starred opposite Aamir Khan. His transformation, direction, everything was well appreciated. It is also touted to be the first Bollywood film to cross the R 100 crore mark at the box office. The film released in 2008 and remained unbeatable for a long time. Given that it is Aamir Khan one can expect that whatever he comes up with next will be highly interesting.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's recent meeting with has also raised eyeballs. During Eid, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan met each other and Dabangg Khan also gave Mr Perfectionist his lucky bracelet. Soon speculations were being made that the two stars are planning to collaborate for a project. At least fans wished that to happen. There is no confirmation on any of Aamir Khan's upcoming projects as yet.