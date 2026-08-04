Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74 after battling blood cancer

Read ahead to find out about veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat passing away at 74. The Ghajini fame actor died after battling with blood cancer.

Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74 after battling blood cancer

Veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat has passed away at the age of 74. Pradeep was known for delivering memorable performances in films such as Lagaan and Ghajini. The news of Pradeep’s demise was shared by fellow actor Yashpal Sharma. To pay tribute to his longtime colleague, Yashpal penned down an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at the Bollywood star’s career and how actor Pradeep Rawat passed away here.

Actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the news of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat passing away was broken to the world. HT City reached out to the late actor’s manager Siddharth Tiwari to confirm the news. Siddharth told HT City, “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He has died a few hours back.” Pradeep passed away at the age of 74. He leaves behind his wife and son, Vikramaditya.

Siddharth told ETimes about the actor’s health, saying, “He passed away today, August 4, somewhere between 6 and 6 30 pm. He survived cancer four years back, but again, since the last one and a half months, it was a relapse of cancer. So, he was hospitalised in the past one month. That's how it is. All of a sudden, his platelets went down, and from there, he just couldn't recover.”

Pradeep Rawat’s career

The veteran actor became particularly known for playing the role of powerful antagonists over his career in the film industry. He enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. Pradeep worked across several film industries such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Nepali, among others.

He got his rise to fame from acting on television by playing the character of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic show Mahabharat before shifting to films, where he established himself as a popular character actor.

Pradeep gained early prominence in Bollywood with hits like Lagaan. He delivered iconic performances as the menacing Bikshu Yadav in S.S. Rajamouli's Sye and gained nationwide acclaim playing the villain in Ghajini, reprising his double role in both the Tamil original and the record-breaking Hindi blockbuster.

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