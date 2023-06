Asin Thottumkal sparked divorce rumours with husband and Micromax founder Rahul Sharma. The news about the alleged split-up started circulating on the internet after eagle-eyed social media users discovered that Asin had deleted all her pictures with husband on Instagram. Her wedding photographs are also no longer visible on her timeline. This led fans to believe that Asin might be heading for a divorce from Rahul Sharma. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Actresses who married richest husbands to secure their future

Asin's Instagram activity

Upon a closer inspection, you will find that Asin's Instagram account mainly features glimpses of her 5-year-old daughter Arin Rayn along with some throwback snaps with friends and family. Her last post was on October 24, when her daughter celebrated her 5th birthday. A fan page further pointed out that Asin had deleted all her pictures with Rahul Sharma earlier this year, in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin)



Fan page addresses Asin’s divorce rumours

A fan page claimed that Asin had deleted all her pictures with husband earlier this year in February. It pointed out how Asin has been doing "unusual things with her Instagram" like uploading and deleting posts. The fan page also mentioned that the Ghajini actress also deleted her parents' wedding anniversary pictures and a post on veteran actress Sridevi's demise. "Does that mean she has some issues with them (Asin's parents)... does that mean she no longer loves Sridevi??" it questioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asin Thottumkal fan (@asin_fan_forever)



The only exception

The only post on Asin’s feed that features Rahul Sharma dates back to April 30, 2022. While paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor, after the veteran star’s demise, Asin shared a bunch of pictures with her All Is Well co-star. The carousel also included a snapshot from her reception. It featured Asin posing with husband Rahul as well as Rishi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin)

Asin's film career

After making her acting debut with the 2001-release Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, Asin worked in a bunch of Tamil films. However, she rose to fame with the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini, which also marked her Bollywood debut. Some of her other hit Bollywood projects include Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan, and Khiladi 786. She was last seen on the big screen in All Is Well, which also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

Asin bid goodbye to the film industry after her marriage to Rahul Sharma in 2016. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Arin, in 2017.