turns a year older today and well it is pretty special for him. He is trending on social media as his fans are showering love in the form of birthday wishes for him. But apart from that, there is no one more reason why it is a special birthday for him. Taking to his Instagram account, Abhishek Bachchan announced his next film directed by . The film is titled as Ghoomer. Without revealing much, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of the clap board and announced that the shooting for the film has now begun. Well, this means that the actor is having a working birthday.

On Instagram, he shared the picture and wrote,"Can't ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!" Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, , Bunty Walia and many others dropped comments on the same. Check out his post below:

This is for the second time that Abhishek Bachchan and R Balki are collaborating for a film. One of the best films in Abhishek's filmography Paa had R Balki behind the cameras.The film had released in 2009. Apart from this, the actor reportedly has 's in his kitty but there is no confirmation on it.

Abhishek Bachchan's last film was Bob Biswas that released in 2021. The actor was highly appreciated for his acting chop. In the same year, Junior AB was also seen in The Big Bull. We wish Abhishek Bachchan a very happy birthday.