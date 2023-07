One of the largest film festivals outside of India is the Indian Film Festival (IFF) of Melbourne. It recently revealed details of its 14th edition. This year's IFF will kick off with R Balki's Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The festival will run from August 11 through August 20, 2023. Additionally, it promises spellbinding performances on opening night and will provide an unforgettable cinematic experience. Also Read - Salman Khan brought Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together; old video makes fans say, 'Sapna sach kar diya' [Watch Video]

R. Balki and Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the film and said it is an honour of the team as Ghoomer will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a story of innovation and a tribute to sports and the reservoir of human resilience.

About the movie

In Ghoomer, Saiyami Kher plays a paraplegic athlete whose tale is followed. She is tutored by the persona of Abhishek Bachchan and is an excellent cricket player. Important roles are also played by Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the movie. The story, which he co-wrote with Rishi Virmani and Rahul Sengupta, is motivated by the life of the late Hungarian right-handed shooter Karoly Takacs, who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after suffering a devastating injury to his other hand.

Heartfelt Note

Saiyami Kher penned a heartfelt note for the film and the makers. Taking to Instagram, she expressed that the projects in which she engages are very special to her. All her life, she has been dreaming of becoming a professional cricketer. The film Ghoomer gave the opportunity to her.

About IIF

The festival's objectives include giving cinemas around the world a platform on which to showcase their cinematic excellence, fostering understanding and appreciation of various film cultures in the context of their social and cultural ethos, and encouraging global friendship and cooperation.

The Cast

Known for films such as Cheeni Kum, Ki and Ka and Pad Man, R. Balki is directing and producing Ghoomer. The movie features Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.