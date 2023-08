Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Bollywood stallwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The two veterans are the most respected celebrities in the industry. Abhishek is gearing up for his next film which is called Ghoomer by R Balki. Abhishek has always been compared to his parents, Amitabh and Jaya. And being the son of such immensely loved and popular parents, he has been facing criticism as well. But the Guru actor has always maintained a dignified stance. He has now shared what qualities he has imbibed from his mother and father. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to watching Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reveals why it's difficult to judge her

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on qualities he imbibed from his mother, Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is very close to his mother, Jaya Bachchan. In a recent interview, Abhishek shares that he feels fortunate to have grown around women and states that they are more evolved in various ways. His statement has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Abhishek says he sees certain values that his mother lives by. They are honour, loyalty and principles. Abhishek feels that these values are slowly fading away. The actor shares that people nowadays are more concerned about what they gain from relationships rather than loyalty. And if they have nothing to gain, they call it quits. He does not like it and states that it is because he has seen his mother by those values and principles. Also Read - Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan slams Bollywood stars focused on creating six-pack abs, 'Bro, focus on.. '

Watch the trailer video of Ghoomer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Productions (@hopeprodn)

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on qualities he imbibed from his father, Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a big name in the industry. He is known for his punctuality and discipline. And that's what Abhishek has imbibed from his father, his discipline and duty. Abhishek shares that Big B's sense of duty is immense. The Dasvi actor was asked if actors are late on set. He responds by saying no but adds that one might just meet the wrong people. He shares that his family is always on time and as are the people he usually works with. Even younger actors are very conscientious of this fact. Abhishek recalls how Amitabh Bachchan told him, 'If you don’t respect time, time’s not going to respect you'. And the actor lives by that. Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teary eyed at an award function as she welcomed her to the Bachchan family [Watch video]

Trending Now

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek has a sport-drama film called Ghoomer in the pipeline which also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Amitabh Bachchan has a cameo in the movie, it seems. There's a small glimpse of him as a commentator during the cricket match. Ghoomer is scheduled to release on 18th August 2023.