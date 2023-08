Abhishek Bachchan, a Bollywood actor, is well-known for his immaculate acting skills. Abhishek Bachchan is not afraid to express his thoughts on any topic. Despite coming from a celebrity family, Abhishek is down-to-earth and never hesitates to respond to trolls. Abhishek recently made a remark about young actors who are more concerned with getting six-pack abs than with acting. He cited Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 and Dangal as examples.

Abhishek Bachchan Discussed six-pack abs



In a special interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Abhishek discussed six-pack abs. He was asked if he could create six-pack abs in the movie. According to Abhishek, Jai Dixit became a police officer who was fit but not so much that he might take off his shirt and display six-pack abs. He said that when he sees people's obsession with six packs, it makes him genuinely sad. Consider how fit Aamir was in Dhoom 3 compared to how fat he was in Dangal."Abhishek went on to say, "In today's world, young actors want to become actors by getting six-pack abs; bro, focus on vocabulary and work on your acting skills." This is how performers are created. Not from the body.