Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beloved actor and wife of Abhishek Bachchan, has become his biggest cheerleader on the occasion of the release of his latest movie Ghoomer. Abhishek, who was last seen in the lead role in the Bob Biswas sequel, is now basking in the support of his family. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a loop of stills from Ghoomer and accompanied them with a series of emojis expressing her enthusiasm for the film. Abhishek responded to her post with a heart emoji, showcasing their love and support for each other. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teaches daughter the importance of ‘Bachchan’ surname all the time

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic actor and father of Abhishek, has also been actively promoting Ghoomer since the release of its teaser. In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan praised his son's efforts and the quality of the film, saying, "It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film... I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity... Abhishek, in the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity, and aplomb, each one difficult, different, and successful. My pride has no bounds... it has been tough to hold back compliments and facts, but... NO MORE... it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever." Also Read - Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan reveals two qualities he has imbibed from Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he watched Ghoomer twice and thoroughly enjoyed it. Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, explores the themes of cricket and disability, with Abhishek portraying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who has lost her right arm. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to watching Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reveals why it's difficult to judge her

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan not only starred in but also produced Ghoomer. The movie received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2023, further cementing its success and critical acclaim."