Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher has made it to the theatres today. The film has received positive reviews from all corners. The movie is directed by R Balki. It is a sports drama that revolves around a budding cricketer named Anina. She wants to play for team India for International cricket. However, due to a tragic incident she loses an arm. Then comes Padam Singh, a former cricketer, who pushes her to achieve her dreams despite being crippled. The movie has impressed all and people are only giving it a thumbs up. But sadly, the movie has fallen prey to piracy.

Ghoomer leaked online

As per the reports, Ghoomer has now leaked online. This is within a few hours of it releasing in theatres. As per a report in India.com, the movie has been leaked on notorious sites on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites. It is also available on Telegram. The film is available to download in HD quality. It remains to be seen how the film's box office numbers would get impacted because of this leak. Ghoomer is already facing mighty competition from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's movie OMG 2. Both the films released on August 11 and since then, the films have been taking the box office by storm. Gadar 2 especially has turned out to be a massive blockbuster with its numbers already crossing the Rs 250 crore mark at the Indian box office within a week. Akshay Kumar's film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is now close to Rs 100 crore mark. Over the weekend, it remains to be seen how much these films make and where does Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer stand. The positive reviews and word-of-mouth are expected to give a needed boost to Ghoomer that also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Piracy is a criminal offence

Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Films suffer massively due to the online leaks. We sincerely urge the fans and readers to watch the movies in theatres to honour the hard work put in by all those associated with films. It takes a village to make a movie as not just the directors and actors, everyone including stunt artists to spot boys work hard to make a film.