Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher will be sharing screen space for the second time in director R Balki’s Ghoomer. The duo previously worked together in the 2020 thriller web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Ghoomer’s first-look poster already sent ripples across the masses, last month in June. And now, to add to their excitement, the makers have dropped the official poster of Ghoomer, alongside a short video, introducing the characters. That’s not all. In what comes as a much-awaited confirmation, it is now revealed that Ghoomer will make its theatrical premiere this year on August 18. Also Read - Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan, R Balki film to debut at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ghoomer motion poster released

“Lefty hai? Left hi hai. Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August!” wrote Abhishek Bachchan as he dropped Ghoomer’s announcement video on his social media handles. The video opens with Saiyami Kher donning a cricket jersey, and holding a cricket ball in her left hand. She is said to play the character of a specially-abled cricketer whose right arm is amputated. Abhishek Bachchan also makes an appearance in the clip, exuding a determined expression. The third picture embed captures Abhishek and Saiyami in the same frame sharing an intense look. Also Read - Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan has a working birthday; announces his next film with R Balki

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in Ghoomer

In the background, Abhishek Bachchan’s voiceover can be heard saying, “Logically ek hath se koi desh ke liye khel sakta hai? No. Lekin ye life logic ka khel nahi hai, magic ka khel hai (Logically can anybody play for the national team with just one hand? No. But this life is not about logic, it’s about magic).” Abhishek will play Saiyami Kher’s cricket coach in Ghoomer.

Trending Now

Fans react

Social media users, impressed by the unique concept of Ghoomer reacted to the video. Expressing their confidence in Abhishek Bachchan’s acting chops, one user wrote, “IDK why Abhishek is the most underrated actor… but he has grown so much in his acting and gives justice to his role. I’m sure this is a good one as well.”

“Finally, After 5 Years You Are Back On Big Screen... I Am Watching This One In Cinemas,” confessed another admirer. “Abhishek Bachchan, it's magical! Be ready to be googliyed!” noted a third user.

Celebrities react

Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan wished him “All the best”, while the actor’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda showed her support by dropping a red heart emoji. “Love it!!!!!!” wrote Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur.

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer will be screened at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will commence on August 11. The film, based on the inspiring journey of a paraplegic sportsperson who finds the right direction in life thanks to the guidance of her coach, also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in important roles.