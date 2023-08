R Balki's Ghoomer has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi and has hit the theatres on the 18th of August. According to the early reviews, Ghoomer has hit the bulls eye and is touted to be one of the best films of 2023. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 club; Abhishek Bachchan film takes below average start

Now, there is news that due to the strong word of mouth and the raving reviews by the audience, critics and global cricket icons, multiple film distributors have reached out to the makers to make more screens available for the film. According to the a source close to this development, R Balki's Ghoomer was supposed to be a limited release movie but the love that has been pouring in for the movie across India, multiple known film distributors have reached out to the producers as they want to increase the number of showings of the Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer."

Ghoomer gets all the love and rulling the screens

Ghoomer has released at a time where shows of Sunny Deol's action film Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's social drama are already ruling most screens. However, as they say, there cannot be stopping good content from getting an audience. The news is encouraging for all those making and starring in small budget films and get limited release due to another film or films already running in the theatres. Sports genre and inspiring storytelling have been popular amongst Indian audience and Ghoomer will get all the love it deserves, despite the big releases it has to survive with.