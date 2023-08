The long-awaited moment has arrived! The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Ghoomer has finally been unveiled, offering a captivating glimpse into a world of emotions, inspiration, and transformative storytelling. This cinematic masterpiece brings together the exceptional talents of Abhishek Bachchan, visionary director R. Balki, and the immensely gifted Saiyami Kher, promising to redefine the landscape of sports films in India. Also Read - Ghoomer: Motion poster of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s sports drama unveiled, fans call it ‘magical’

In this trailblazing venture, Abhishek Bachchan portrays the role of a coach whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, brilliantly portrayed by Saiyami Kher. Together, their journey unfolds amidst societal challenges and personal struggles, all guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess. Their performance in the trailer looks power-packed and gives an adrenaline rush to the one watching it. The emotional story is going to inspire many. Abhishek Bachchan is one versatile actor who needs no introduction and he once again, proves he's a finesse actor with this trailer.

Watch the video here:

The trailer showcases powerful performances by Abhishek and Saiyami, evoking moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki's signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

As the Ghoomer trailer sets the internet abuzz, it promises to redefine sports films in India. The film, directed by the acclaimed R. Balki known for works like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Notably, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi deliver pivotal performances, while the legendary Amitabh Bachchan makes his debut as a commentator. Furthermore, the movie introduces Shivendra Singh and Invaka Das in their debut roles.

Ghoomer is a joint creation of Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment, directed by R. Balki. Mark your calendars, as this promising film will grace theatres on the 18th of August 2023.