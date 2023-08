Renowned filmmaker R Balki, known for his exceptional work in movies like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, is making a comeback with his upcoming release, Ghoomer. This inspirational sports drama stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, and the film's trailer was released to much anticipation. R Balki has managed to generate excitement among fans by comparing the climax of Ghoomer to that of the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Interestingly, the sequel of Gadar is set to hit the screens just a few days before Ghoomer, on August 11, featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles. Also Read - Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher starrer promises power-packed performances and emotional story

During a media Q&A session which was held as part of the trailer release today, Abhishek Bachchan was asked whether Ghoomer would be a game changer for him. In response, he humbly acknowledged that every film holds the potential to make or break the future of everyone involved, be it the actors, directors, or producers.

He said, "For every director, actor and producer, and the others who work for a film, it is the Friday that decides their future. Every film is a make-or-break film and this is for every artist associated with the film. It is the Friday that decided if the audiences are going to love you, hate you or want to see more of you. Ghoomer is no different as it's the same."

Trending Now

He added, “But, coming into a dark theatre to watch a good film with samosa and popcorn in your hand, nothing beats that experience”.

Abhishek expressed joy in the fact that the film will be released in theatres on August 18, as it offers a unique and immersive experience for the audience, something that cannot be replicated on OTT platforms.

In conclusion, Abhishek expressed his gratitude for the film's big-screen release and the opportunity to give the audience a memorable cinema experience with Ghoomer.